O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,318,268. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Cowen lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of TNET opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.