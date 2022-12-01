O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $127,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP opened at $11.34 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

