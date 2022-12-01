O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $127,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
DNP opened at $11.34 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.