O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $178,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

