O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,981,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,930,000 after acquiring an additional 684,870 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,448,000 after acquiring an additional 510,915 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Shares of LCID opened at 10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.62. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 9.70 and a 1 year high of 56.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Group (LCID)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.