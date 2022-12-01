O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,981,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,930,000 after acquiring an additional 684,870 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,448,000 after acquiring an additional 510,915 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at 10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.62. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 9.70 and a 1 year high of 56.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Group Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 24.71.

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

