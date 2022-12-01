O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2,198.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

