O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $70.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Articles

