O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,535,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,684,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $235.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.74 and a 200-day moving average of $226.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

