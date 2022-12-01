O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth $570,000.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49.
