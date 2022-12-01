O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,781,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $187.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $203.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.