O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,553 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 23.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 34.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of AGYS opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $69.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

