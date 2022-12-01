O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

HOPE opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.23. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

