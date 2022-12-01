O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

