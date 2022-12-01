O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 241 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 201,751 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,099,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 124,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.