O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,572 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 181,449 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $92,787.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,565.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WNEB stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Articles

