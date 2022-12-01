O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 62,116 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GORO. CWM LLC raised its position in Gold Resource by 62.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Gold Resource by 197.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GORO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gold Resource Price Performance

GORO opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Gold Resource Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.