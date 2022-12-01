O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,688 Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

CMCL stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

