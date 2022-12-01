O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYJ opened at $100.63 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

