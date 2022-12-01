O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren bought 5,370 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,245.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $646,378 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

