O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,616.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.5 %

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $275.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

