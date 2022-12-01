O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 163,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 315.9% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

