O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 111,400 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on III. StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

III opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

