O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 53.6% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 86,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.6 %

UTMD opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $323.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $87.43. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.91.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

