O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Navient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Navient by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 24.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Navient to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

