O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 11,794 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SID. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE SID opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

