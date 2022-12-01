O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

