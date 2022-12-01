O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 19,942 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 44.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $162,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 101,725 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Price Performance

ELVT stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.90. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevate Credit ( NYSE:ELVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Elevate Credit to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Elevate Credit Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

