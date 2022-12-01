O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 4,687,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The company had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

