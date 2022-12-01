O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 23,208 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDN opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

