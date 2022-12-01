O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after buying an additional 841,536 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,823.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 438,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 29.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 196,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 129,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.7 %

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.34. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.