O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 148,164 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $121.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average is $115.41.

