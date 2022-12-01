O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,487 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vector Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vector Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753 in the last ninety days. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

