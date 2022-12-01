O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $175.36 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

