O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Uniti Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.