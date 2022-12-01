O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SELF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 664,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 144.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Stock Up 1.4 %

SELF opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

