O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GOLF opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

