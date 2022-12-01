O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.