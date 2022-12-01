O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HDSN opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $508.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,134.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

