onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Reduced by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $75.20 on Thursday. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

