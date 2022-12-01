Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 17,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.