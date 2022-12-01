Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,214,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Methanex by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Methanex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Methanex by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

