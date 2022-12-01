Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 271.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,222,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 127.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 60,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $753.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01.

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCSC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

