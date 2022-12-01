QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in QuantumScape by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in QuantumScape by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 5.58.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,457.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,457.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 36,757 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $463,873.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,979 shares of company stock worth $2,129,726. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QS shares. Morgan Stanley cut QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

