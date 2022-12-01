Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $438.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $494.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.86.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.