Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Methanex by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.