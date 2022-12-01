Royal Bank of Canada Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $110.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Emerson Electric by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

