Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

