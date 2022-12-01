Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 546.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 3.6 %

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $20.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Articles

