Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

