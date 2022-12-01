Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Solid Power Price Performance

SLDP stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Solid Power had a net margin of 392.40% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 171.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

