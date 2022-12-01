SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 196,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,698 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE opened at $49.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.